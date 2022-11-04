Security strategy for winters in J&K finalised

Jammu Tawi, Nov 03: With the onset of winters and amid attempts of drone dropping of ammunition and narcotics along borders, a high level security review meeting was held on Thursday at Nagrota based army’s 16 Corps (White Knight Crops) to finalise winter strategy.

The meeting was chaired by the General Officer Commanding of Nagrota based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, which looks after the security situation along Line of Control in South of Pir Panchal and the challenges at hinterland.

Officials, privy to the meeting told that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) D K Boora, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and top brass from army, police and intelligence agencies were present at the meeting.

“A security review meet was conducted at Nagrota to review and coordinate security aspects amongst agencies. GOC, Senior Army and Police officers participated in the meet,” a spokesperson informed through official Twitter handle of White Knight Corps

However, Army sources said that meeting also discussed the prevailing situation along the border vis-a-vis in the hinterland, particularly in context of onset winters, which usually witnessed increase in infiltration attempts by advisory due to low visibility and foggy conditions.

Sources added that robust winter mechanism was also deliberated during the meeting to counter the drone challenges on borders, which is involved in dropping of ammunition and narco inside Indian Territory. The other security related issues and concerns were also deliberated in detail,” they added.