Secretary GAD visits Mathwar, inspects healthcare centre, schools

JAMMU, Oct 31: Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Dr Piyush Singla, today visited Mathwar panchayat of Jammu district as part of ongoing ‘Back to Village’ phase IV programme.

Dr Singla held a panchayat level meeting with PRI members and the officers and field functionaries of various line departments.

During the meeting, the local people put forth their demands and issues urging for an early redressal of the same.

Secretary issued on spot instructions to the concerned departments for speedy redressal of the projected issues on priority. He emphasized the need of strong coordination among the government departments and local PRI members for enhanced grievance redressal and implementation of development works on ground.

On the occasion, Secretary also inspected the stalls being installed by different departments and enquired about the progress achieved under various schemes by the line departments with respect to set saturation targets.

On the second day of his visit to the panchayat, Dr Singla inspected the facilities at Health Sub Centre Mathwar, Government High School Mathwar, Anganwari Centres and Middle School Kalyar.

He also inspected the works taken up by the Rural Development Department in the Panchayat including community hall construction and works under Back to Village phase III besides assessing works being done under Jal Shakti Department.

Dr Singla also inaugurated 63 KVA transformer in the panchayat.

Later, Secretary visited Middle School Mawa and Niyawat Mathwar and inspected the facilities being provided by the Revenue Department.

He directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of ongoing development works in the area and take up sanctioned new works at the earliest for overall development of the panchayat. He assured the PRI members and the locals that regular monitoring of development works will be ensured at all levels in the panchayat.