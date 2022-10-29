Search operation carried out at Jammu railway station

Security personnel patrol a railway track with a sniffer dog after a suspicious bag was seized by

security forces near Jammu railway station, in Jammu.

Massive search operation after the

Jammu, Oct 28: A massive search operation was carried out in and around the railway station here

on Friday after 18 detonators was found in a drain near it, officials said.

The railway police on Thursday evening foiled a plan of terrorists to possibly trigger an IED blast by

recovering 18 detonators and explosive material packed in a bag near the station.

The bag was found in a drain near a taxi station.

Sleuths of railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a search operation at the

railway station, platforms and parking areas, they said.

Trains were checked and patrolling on the tracks has been intensified in wake of the threat

perception due to recovery of the explosive material, they said, adding sniffer dogs have been

pressed into service Checking of incoming vehicles have been intensified and people have been

asked to keep a eye on suspicious objects, they said. (Agencies)