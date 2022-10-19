SCARY! Snake on plane make passengers panic onboard United airlines

Snake on plane just got real for passengers aboard a United Airlines flight as they discovered a snake aboard the aircraft. United Airlines flight 2038 had just arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) after a two-hour flight from Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida. The Boeing 737 registered N27252 had landed only a few minutes before the snake was discovered on flight., The snake was found while the aircraft was taxiing to the gate. The snake has since been evicted, and no injuries were reported. Shortly after landing, the cabin crew was first made aware of an onboard discrepancy when screams began emanating from the business class cabin.Many passengers started screaming and pulling their legs up from the floor as the snake recklessly moved about the cabin despite the illumination of the fasten seatbelt sign. The reptile eventually meandered from business class to economy. Once at the gate, local airport police arrived to remove the stowaway. Once police neutralized the serpentine threat, passengers could deplane with their baggage.Following the deplaning, the aircraft was thoroughly searched for other non-paying passengers. No other snakes were found aboard the plane. Following the aircraft inspection, the 737 was quickly turned and departed for Fort Meyers. The flight from EWR to RSW was only delayed by 20 minutes following the reptilian disruption.The question how the snake found its way to the plane is still unknown There is a high probability that it was brought onboard by a passenger. If this is the case, it is possible the snake could have stowed away in a passenger’s luggage without them knowing.