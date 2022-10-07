SBI introduces ADWM mobile van

CHANDIGARH, Oct 6: In this festive season, State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Chandigarh has introduced Automated Cash Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) mobile van, to offer mobile cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers.

A handout of the bank stated that this mobile van will move in markets situated in different Sectors of Chandigarh and Panchkula and Current Account customers, Savings Bank and SME customers can deposit their cash in the ADWM installed in the van without visiting bank branches.

Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, SBI LHO Chandigarh flagged off the ADWM mobile van after inaugurating the service in the presence of Network General Managers—Sujit Kumar, Sumit Phakka, Ajay K. Jha; DGM (B&O) Panchkula, Manoj Kumar and DGM (Anytime Channels), Shailesh Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion CGM, Vinod Jaiswal said that SBI has introduced this new service to give freedom and choice to customers to deposit and withdraw cash. Now the customers can deposit cash in mobile van or bank branch.

He enjoined upon bank customers to use the new facility.

With successful experience at Chandigarh and Panchkula, the bank will add more ADWM mobile vans in Chandigarh Circle.