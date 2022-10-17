Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takkar, who committed suicide, was harassed by neighbour

Vaishali Takkar, the actor of the small screen’s famous show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, left her fans shocked after she committed suicide at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The police investigating her death discovered a suicide note at her residence.As per sources, the note points out that the actress was harassed by her neighbour.”TV actress Vaishali Takkar, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore,” an official said on Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Businessman, Rahul Navlani.Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told sources,” Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.”