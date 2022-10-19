Sarthak dazzles as APCC, OTOD XI log wins

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 18: Promising batsman Sarthak Peshin dazzled with the willow as Alpha Productions Cricket Club (APCC) and

One Team One Dream’ XI (OTOD XI) scripted convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Cricket

League (KPCL) Season-III, being organised by Safran Cricket Club at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here.

In the first match, One Team One Dream XI (OTOD XI) defeated Jagti Oriental Cricket Club (JOCC) in an easy contest by 5

wickets.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, JOCC bundled out for a paltry total of 106 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing all

their wickets in the process. Arvind Bakshi top scored with 40 runs off 29 balls, while Puran Raina contributed 15 runs to the

total.

For OTOD XI, Rahul Jamwal was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 wickets by conceding 17 runs in his 4 overs, while

Ajeet Kumar and Ajay Sharma bagged 2 wickets each and Arun Zalpuri claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, OTOD XI chased the target easily in 19.1 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 5 wickets.

Shubam Sharma scored 39 runs off 41 balls, while JP Singh contributed 27 runs off 23 balls.

For JOCC, Rajesh Raina and Rahul Sher took 2 wickets each, while Nikhil Bhat claimed one wicket.

For his superb bowling display, Rahul Jamwal was adjudged as the man of the match.

In another match, Alpha Productions Cricket Club (APCC) registered 25-run win over RS Cricket Club in an easy contest.

Batting first, APCC scored a good total of 166 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 4 wickets in the process.

Sarthak Peshin top scored with power-packed 67 runs off just 32 balls, while Deepak Pandita and Chander Mohan

contributed 37 and 30 runs to the total respectively.

For RS Cricket Club, Rajesh Khatri, Sunny Bhan, Sunil Dhar and Amit Wali took 1 wicket apiece.

In reply, RS Cricket Club scored 141 runs, thus lost the match by a margin of 25 runs. Naman Bharadwaj (35), Nittu (34),

Vinod (31) and Rajesh Khatri (13) were the main scorers.

For APCC, Utkarsh Koul took 2 wickets, while Rockey Raina and Deepak Pandita claimed 1 wicket each, Sarthak Peshin

was adjudged as the man of the match for his superb batting show.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Singh and Rohan as the umpires, while Aneesh and Vicky Raina were the

scorers and Ajay Peshin the match referee.

The tournament is being held under the overall supervision of Chief Organiser Sarthak Khoda.