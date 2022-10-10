Sarmad Hafeez witnesses finals of 5th Champions Trophy 2022 at TRC ground Srinagar

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 10: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez witnessed the final match of 5th edition of Champions

Trophy 2022 at TRC, Cricket ground here.

The cricket tournament was organised by Cricket Fraternity Dalgate and around 32 teams from various parts of the valley

participated in the tournament.

In the finals today, United Imports defeated Shape up Fitness by 48 runs and clinched the title.

After winning the toss, the United Imports managed to score 215 runs in allotted 30 overs and in reply Shape Up Fitness

managed to score 173 only.

While distributing prizes among winners, Sarmad Hafeez said that they are in a process to improve sports culture in

the valley and very soon lights will be installed in the TRC Cricket field which will attract more youth towards Cricket. He

also appreciated the efforts of Cricket Fraternity Dalgate for organising such events.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul who was special guest on the ocay, in he address highlighted about the

importance of sports and how it can keep the young children away from drugs. She also announced full support to Cricket

Fraternity Dalgate for Cricket Tournament for Women’s which will be started soon in TRC ground.