Sajad Lone elected as president of Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Nov 02: In the first-ever election in Peoples

Conference history, senior politician and former MLA Sajad Gani

Lone was elected as president of the party, which was founded in

1978.

Addressing a news conference here, former minister and head of

the party’s election authority, Syed Basharat Bukhari said that

Sajad Gani Lone was today elected unopposed as president of

the party. “We have received eight sets of nominations and all of

them have proposed the name of Sajad Gani Lone for the post,”

he told reporters.

Bukhari said Lone would be administered oath of office on

November 10 in presence of all 732 members of the party’s

electoral college.

Bukhari, who was flanked by senior party leaders Peerzada

Mansoor Ahmad and Muhammad Ashraf Mir, said that Lone

would soon constitute his new team.

56-year-old Lone took over as leadership of Peoples Conference

after the assassination of his father Abdul Gani Lone by militants

on May 22, 2002 at Eidgah Srinagar.

Lone contested maiden assembly from Handwara in 2014 and

defeated his nearest rival by around 5000 votes.

Lone, a vocal supporter of J&K’s special status, was detained on

August 5, 2019 and was kept in detention for more than a year.

An economics graduate from Cardiff University, Lone was

selected for Chevening Fellowship but he opted out of the

programme due to his engagements.

In 2015, he also featured in the Khaleej Times list of six Indians

who have recently made a mark in their respective fields. The

others in the list included Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and

Saina Nehwal( athlete).

Lone is married to Asma Khan Lone, who is a postgraduate in

International Relations from Cambridge University. Lone has twin

sons who recently secured admission in the London School of

Economics and the University of California.