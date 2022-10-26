Rupee falls 5 paise against USD

Mumbai, Oct 25 : The Rupee on Tuesday fell five paise to close at 82.72 on rising demand for US Dollar by bankers and importers, dealers at the Foreign Exchange said. The domestic unit that was slipped by nine paise at 82.81 in early trade, ended at 82.75, declining five paise as compared to its previous close. The Rupee recorded intra days high and low at 82.70 and 82.83 respectively.