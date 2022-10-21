Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against US dollar

Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 21: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.91 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday tracking a firm

American currency in the overseas market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.89 against the dollar,

then lost further ground to 82.91, registering a loss of 12 paise over its previous close. The local unit also touched 82.75 against the

American currency in initial deals. On Thursday, the rupee rebounded from its lifetime low to close 21 paise higher at 82.79 against

the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to

113. The rupee which closed at 82.79 against the dollar opened slightly weaker. On Thursday, the RBI intervened by selling more

than a billion dollars and the rupee gained from a low of 83.23 to 82.70, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex

Treasury Advisors. The dollar index and oil were flat at 113 and USD 92.30 per barrel, respectively, Bhansali said, adding that the

Asian currencies were generally weaker against the dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.37 per cent

to USD 92.72 per barrel.