RSCC to take on Hill View; APCC to lock horns with OTOD in semis

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 28: Getting the better of their rivals in close contests of the quarterfinal matches today, Alpha Productions Cricket Club

(APCC) and RS Cricket Club (RSCC) have sealed berth in the semifinals in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPCL)

Season-III, being organised by Safran Cricket Club at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here.

Now, in the first semifinal, APCC will lock horns with OTOD XI at 9 am, while Hill View Rajouri will take on RSCC in the second semi-

final at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

In the first match played today, APCC registered a thrilling 1-wicket win over Young Strikers Cricket Club in an exciting contest.

Batting first, Young Strikers Cricket Club scored a big total of 161 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process.

Vishal Raina played a brilliant innings and top scored with magnificent 80 runs off 51 balls, studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes.

For APCC, Anmol took 3 wickets by conceding 21 runs in his 4 overs, while Rockey Raina claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, APCC chased the target in 19.3 overs in an exciting contest by losing 9 wicket, thus won the match by 1 wickets. Chander

Mohan top scored with 45 runs off 38 balls, studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes, while Sushant Ganjoo contributed unbeaten 36 runs.

For Young Strikers Cricket Club, Ravi Pandita claimed 2 wickets.

For his splendid bowling display, Anmol was adjudged as the man of the match.

In another quarterfinal match played today, RS Cricket Club defeated Elite Cricket Club by 28 runs.

Batting first, RS Cricket Club scored a big total of 173 runs in 20 overs by losing 7 wickets. Vinod Ji played a brilliant innings of 50 runs

off just 38 balls, studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes, while Nittu contributed 38 off 22 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

For Elite Cricket Club, Praful Dhar was the pick of the bowlers, who took 2 wickets by conceding 11 runs in his 4 overs. Ritik Joshi

also took 2 wickets.

In reply, Elite Cricket Club scored 145 runs in 19.3 overs by losing all their wickets, thus lost the match by 28 runs. Mikhil Bhan top

scored with 60 runs off 40 balls with 8 delectable boundaries, while Praful Dhar contributed 12 runs.

For RSCC, Amit Wali and Provin Bhat took 2 wickets each.

Vinod Ji was adjudged as the man of the match for his superb batting show.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Singh and Girdhari Lal as the umpires, while Arun Zalpuri, Karan Koul, Raja Nadeem and Aneesh

Tickoo were the scorers. Ajay Peshin was the match referee.