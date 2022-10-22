Ropeways at ShivKhori & Shankarachaya Temple on anvil

Jammu Tawi, Oct 21: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta reviewed the modalities for development of ropeway projects to the famous religious places of Shivkhori Cave in district Reasi and Shankaracharya temple here in Srinagar city besides assessing the prefeasibility reports for ropeway projects planned for Pahalgam-Baisaran and Baltal-Amarnath Holy Cave.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Secretary Tourism; representatives from National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and other concerned officers.

All these projects are significant tourist attractions for future for the visitors to these places. He said that the ropeway projects are eco-friendly and most suitable for such places. He observed that these projects besides being an attraction would be highly beneficial for the devotees and would help in increasing footfall to these religious places.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers that the projects should be in sync with the local culture and associated religious sentiments. He said that these should reflect the religious significance associated with these places besides being a very easy and reliable method of visiting these shrines of great religious importance.

He highlighted that these projects would directly or indirectly create employment opportunities for the local youth. He asked the executing agencies to take into consideration the development of allied facilities like parking lots, food courts, shopping areas, around the boarding stations of these projects.

These projects would possibly be dedicated to the public around the year 2025. It was also revealed that on completion of these projects each of the sites would be visited by around 10-20 thousand pilgrims each day with an annual growth rate of 4% and 2% for Shivkhori Cave and Shankaracharya Temple respectively.

The meeting was informed that both these shrines are located at hilltops requiring 2.35 Kms of line length from Darshan Deopadi-Shivkhori Cave and 2.70 Kms for Shankaracharya Temple. It was further given out that these projects would have 2 stations with an upper station near the shrines requiring a travel time of just 09 minutes to reach there.

While reviewing the pre-feasibility reports for ropeway projects for Pahalgam-Baisaran and Baltal-Amarnath Cave, it was said that the Baltal-Amarnath Cave axis is proposed to be of the length of 11.60 kms with intermediate stations at Domail, Brarimarg and Sangam on the way to the Holy Cave.