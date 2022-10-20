Rising from poverty but still suffers hunger!

In the latest Global Hunger Index 2019 study, India was placed 102 out of 117 nations and has since dropped five spots

to 107 out of 121 nations. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) then brought excellent news, reporting

that 14.4 crore Indians had been pulled out of poverty since its most recent report in 2019. However, the figures don’t

add up; how could India drop five spots on the hunger index if 14.4 crore of its citizens were able to escape poverty at

the same time? The UNDP Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) study, which reveals that overall, India pulled 41.5

crore people out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-21, is therefore positive news despite India’s criticism of the

methodology used to calculate the hunger index.

Hunger is a term used to describe the discomfort brought on by a lack of nourishment. The GHI, however, “captures

the multidimensional aspect of hunger” and is not a solipsistic indicator.

There are 4 metrics that GHI uses: Third of the GHI score is made up of the proportion of the population whose

caloric intake is insufficient.

One-sixth of the GHI score is made up of the percentage of children under the age of five who are short for their

age, a sign of chronic malnutrition.

Acute under-nutrition is indicated by a poor weight-to-height ratio in children under the age of 5, and this accounts

for 1/6 of the GHI score. The proportion of kids who pass away before turning five, which is partly due to the deadly

combination of poor nutrition and bad settings, accounts for one-third of the GHI score. A lower score is better when

comparing the overall score on a scale of 100 points. India, with a total score of 29.1, falls into the “serious” category,

which is defined as a score between 20 and 34.9. (GHI 22)

Despite the fact that the situation with regard to food security is gradually getting better, the vulnerable population

still struggles to get access to a balanced diet. The Indian government has expressed methodological issues in regard

to the Global Hunger Index (GHI).

The reports might be examined for hints on how to comprehend the discrepancies. Because 71% of the data from

the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–21) included in MPI was obtained before the Covid outbreak, the UNDP’s

MPI report does not take the consequences of the pandemic on poverty in India into account. According to the Poverty

and Shared Prosperity study by the World Bank, which was published earlier this month, 5.6 crore of the seven crore

people who will experience extreme poverty worldwide in 2020 would be Indian. Since 2011–2012, the government has

not released data on poverty; instead, the World Bank used survey results from an independent research organisation.

Additionally, UNDP’s methodology provides a more comprehensive picture of the state of poverty by taking into account

factors such as health, nutrition, access to clean water, electricity, education, and quality of work in addition to finances.

Of note, India had performed reasonably well in terms of these factors prior to the pandemic, which contributed to a

higher MPI score.

Despite the government’s attempts to find flaws in the approach, the reality remains that since March 2020, it has

been necessary to give 80 crore people extra foodgrains, such as flour or rice and whole chana, in order to assist them

cope with the economic devastation brought on by the pandemic. Additionally, as experts have noted, quality rather

than quantity determines healthy nutrition. Even if there may be some disagreements over concepts like “hunger” or

“nutrition,” the reports’ main finding is that India continues to have the greatest rate of undernourished children and the

largest proportion of the world’s impoverished.

India’s economy has grown significantly in recent years and is still one of the fastest-growing in the world.

Despite significant advancements, there is still a concern about hunger and malnutrition.