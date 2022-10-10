Reduction in VAT on ATF revived civil aviation sector: LG

Srinagar, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the 4th edition of Heli- Summit here at SKICC, Srinagar.Organized by the Ministry  of Civil Aviation, Government of India with the support of the  Government of J&K, Pawan Hans Ltd. and FICCI, the Summit on the  theme “Helicopters for Last Mile Connectivity” brought together various  stakeholders of the helicopter industry and provided a common platform  to discuss the growth of the Helicopter industry, the issues,  challenges, and solutions for the future.

On  the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the work of Union Civil  Aviation Ministry, Pawan Hans Ltd. and FICCI for promoting Heli Services  as a means of public transport for both passengers and cargo to boost  last mile connectivity.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Civil  Aviation Minister, termed the Summit as a historic moment for J&K. A  new beginning has been made in the expansion of helicopter services, he  added.

Progress and Prosperity of and is the dream  of Prime Minister and to realize this dream, Civil Aviation is coming up  a Civil Enclave (Airport) at Jammu worth Rs.861 crore and expansion of  the Terminal Building at Srinagar at a cost of Rs.1500 crore, said the  Union Minister.

Work has been started for implementing “Heli Policy” and use of helicopters in emergency medical services, he added.

Welcoming  the stakeholders of Civil aviation sector and Helicopter industry from  across the country to Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor observed that  the Heli India Summit will play a significant role in promoting  Heli-seva as last mile connectivity.

“Various scenic destinations  in Jammu Kashmir witnessing year-round tourist influx, which has the  potential to boost Heli-Tourism market in the UT. We are committed to  facilitate and help in the growth of Heli operations. I invite Industry  Captains to be partners in this transformational journey”, said the Lt  Governor.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has ensured Nav-Nirman  of J&K UT with robust infrastructure, road-connectivity to all  villages, housing, rural electrification and full utilization of natural  and human resources to meet the demands of the modern society, the Lt  Governor observed.

Gati Shakti-National Master Plan is paving the  way for coordinated implementation of infrastructure schemes like  Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN, he added.

Highlighting  the reforms introduced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Lt Governor  said, “Country’s aviation sector has witnessed an unprecedented growth  in passenger traffic and corresponding increase in number of flight  routes, aircrafts and enhanced regional air connectivity to fulfill the  aspirations of the common man by following the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam  Nagrik”.

In a short span of time, 65 airports, 8 heliports and 2  water aerodromes were made operational in tier-2 and tier-3 cities under  the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and soon India will cross  over into the top 10 air freight markets in the near future, he added.

The  Lt Government reiterated the UT government’s commitment to improve  connectivity, particularly in remote & far flung areas and providing  affordable transportation to the people of the UT. Rs. One Lakh Crore  is being spent on road and tunnel infrastructure, which are opening up  new vistas of socio-economic growth of J&K, he added.

Significant  decisions like reduction of VAT on ATF from 26.5% to 1% and abolishing  the load penalty at Jammu airport has revived J&K’s Civil aviation  sector. Today, Srinagar airport is setting a new record in terms of  number of flights per day. Within a year, from 20-25 daily flights,  today 80 to 100 flights are operating at Srinagar airport every day, the  Lt Governor said.

After the decision to abolish load penalty at  Jammu airport, the number of flights has increased, the citizens of  Jammu division have got better and economical facilities to travel to  Delhi and other parts of the country, and the sector has also  gained new dynamism, he further added.

We have already laid down  the road map to fulfill the aspirations of every section of society. A  lot has been achieved in the last three years. Remarkable progress in  Infrastructure and other sectors present a tremendous opportunity for  J&K UT to realize its full potential, the Lt Governor said.

Achievements  in tourism sector, development of 75 offbeat destinations enabling us  to accelerate our development process and to utilize the energies and  talents of human capital, he added.

The Lt Governor said,  Inclusive development provides UT of J&K considerable leverage in  pursuing the objective of Aatma-Nirbhar J&K. Today we have a rapidly  growing economy, expanding market for agriculture & allied sectors  and widening industrial base to integrate J&K’s economy into the  country’s mainstream.

The broad objectives of the Summit are to  create a world-class helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India;  promote tourism in the Himalayan states by providing uninterrupted  helicopter services to the tourist hotspots; encourage Helicopter-based  emergency medical services (HEMS) and enhancing the role of Helicopters  in supporting other industries.

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Union  Ministry of Civil Aviation, in his welcome address briefed on the steps  taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry in providing air connectivity and  heli services to un-served and potential regions. He also gave details  of the day long technical sessions.

Remi Maillard, Chairman FCCI-  Civil Aviation Committee and President & MD Air Bus India expressed  his commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Government in India  for the growth and progress of heli services in India.

Usha  Padhee, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)  presented the Vote of thanks. Various initiatives of the Ministry of  Civil Aviation were also launched on the occasion.

Representatives  from the entire spectrum of industries, various States/ UTs, government  departments, defence services, experts, delegates, AAI, Pawan Hans,  Team of MoCA and various stakeholders attended the Summit at SKICC.

Alok  Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Aviation, J&K;  Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez,  Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department and senior officials  were present on the occasion.

