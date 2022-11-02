Raj Petro launches its global brand platform ‘Everyday Forward’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd, a Brenntag Group company, has launched ‘Everyday Forward’, its global brand platform. It focuses on the value created in the

company’s 80 years’ journey and its global impact on millions of lives across more than 100 countries. Raj Petro has built a successful sustainable business and launched

trustworthy brands that deliver high-quality products and services that are creating value for key high-growth industries. Everyday Forward is the company’s belief system and a

brand platform, articulating the brand’s meaning and purpose. It declares the intent, how the company thinks, how it conducts business, the value it delivers to stakeholders, and its

collective ambition to be a globally admired petrochemical brand. Everyday Forward stands on four strong pillars – Future Forward, Innovate Every Day, People Focused, and

Sustainable Core. These four pillars are interlinked. Addressing stakeholders at the launch, Mehul Nanavati, Managing Director, Raj Petro Specialties Pvt. Ltd said, “We are

delighted to announce this new brand platform. It is a step in the right direction in alignment with our goal. With our ‘better-than-yesterday’ approach, we will take well-

reasoned steps to challenge the status quo and keep delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Raj Petro is committed to moving forward with every industry, and

we will keep delivering excellence despite any challenges, without compromising on our core values and beliefs. I believe ’Everyday Forward‘ defines the greater purpose

we aspire for and helps us align our priorities so we can achieve all our goals”. With ‘Everyday Forward’, the company reinforces its brand positioning and builds awareness

about how they do business and the value they create for all stakeholders.