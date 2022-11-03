Pvt Schools barred from charging 4 months Annual Fee from Nov 22

Jammu Tawi, Nov 02: The Government Fee Fixation Committee
(GFFC) on Wednesday barred the private schools from charging
and collecting annual fee for four months from November-2022.
GFFC while reviewing the one of the cases of the private schools
said, “After having interaction with the school management
authorities of the private school, it was made clear to them that
academic session of the educational institutions comprises of 12
months.”
GFFC said that it was also made clear to them that in view of the
governments issued previously, the government has made it
clear that new admissions will commence form the month of
March of the calendar year and annual examinations shall be
conducted in March-April session in all the government and
recognized private schools.
“It was thus impressed upon these authorities that the school
management's notice to the students to pay annual fee for the
months November 2022 to March 2023 is legally not sustainable
and the authorities in these circumstances should withdraw the
notice,” reads the communiqué.
GFFC said that the authorities assured that they would put on
hold the notice which asks students to pay annual fees for the
period November-2022 to March-2023.
It also reads, “It was made clear to the authorities of the school
management that academic session cannot be stretched beyond
the 12 months period, which now starts from April-01 and ends
on March-31 of the calendar year.”
GFFC further said that the period of five months commencing
from November 2022 to March-2023 being not part of the
academic session, the students cannot be asked to pay annual
fee for the period.
“All the school management of private schools are restrained
from charging and collecting annual fees for the period
November-2022 to March-2023,” GFFC said.
It also said that any breach of this order will result in initiating
action according to law.