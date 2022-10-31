Preventive Vigilance as a tool of Good Governance

Every year we are observing the vigilance awareness week from October 31 to 6 th
November. The true meaning of “Vigilance” can be best described by the 3Es : EEE:
“Everyone’s Everyday business in Every sphere of their Life”. Yes, this description is
true to its mean. The Vigilance awareness week is the time when we rededicate
ourselves to renew our commitment to the cause of creating conditions to ensure that
public services are rendered with utmost honesty, sincerity and efficiency.
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam had rightly said that "If a country is to be corruption free and
become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members
who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher."
“Prevention is better than cure”. I don’t think there is anybody who doesn’t know this
age old proverb passed on from generations. We are now giving much more stress on
preventive vigilance rather than punitive vigilance.
Vigilance is considered to be a managerial function and needs to be given utmost
importance in managing an organisation. It is required to detect the irregularities before
it is carried out, analyze and find out the reasons of such irregularities to curb
malpractices and corrective action are taken as per laid down guidelines to plug the
detected loopholes in the system. To remain Vigilant is the right of every individual. But
then, any Vigilant Act should always be result oriented. It is best to have a well-defined
goal oriented act that should be beneficial to a majority of the stakeholders.
Vigilance is not something external. It should be accepted as an essential part of
management. Vigilance connotes watchfulness. It is not the purpose of vigilance to wait
for lapses to be committed and then try to conduct post mortem. What is more important
than punitive vigilance is preventive vigilance. In short, management should be
interested in preventive vigilance measures. If adequate attention is paid to preventive
vigilance side, many vigilance cases will not arise.
Vigilance has to be looked upon as one of the essential components of management.
Like Finance, HR, Technical; it also plays an important role in building the organisation.
It is believed that if the vigilance set up is effective in an organization, it will certainly
ensure the functioning of the other segment in an efficient way. Although, like a bitter
pill, the work of Vigilance Department is not liked by dishonest officer; for the health of
the organization, the bitter pill has to be administered, which will taste sweet in the long
run and will ensure the good health of the organization.
A handful of officers posted in the vigilance department alone cannot achieve the same.
However I have strong belief that, by opening the proactive vigilance eyes of every
individual of the organisation; the same can be made possible. I hope that the initiatives
of the Vigilance Department will be useful in sensitizing all concerned and reinforcing
the principles of Transparency,Impartiality and adherence to rules.
Considering the vigilance function is an integral function for good governance, being in
Vigilance department; we ensure all kinds of support to the management in all types of
constructive approach for the good governance, where FAT content will go like :
F(Fairness-100%) A (Accountability-100%) T (Transparency-100%). It is righty said that
“Transparency is the Ornament of the beauty of the Good Governance”
Apart from the obvious damages that we cause to society through bribery and
corruption, it has a divine angle too from religion point of view. Every religious book, be
it Geeta or Koran or any other, all tell us to shun corruption in any form. It states that
every action we do on earth during our life has its ramification after death. Therefore, for
achieving a peaceful life during one’s lifespan or even after death, it is needed that we
prevent corruption and save our society.
The fight against corruption can only be successful when public awareness is coupled
with anti-corruption efforts. The primary objective of creating public awareness is to
sensitize the public about the consequences of corruption and to educate the people
about the improvements needed to create a corruption free society.
Dalai Lama – a spiritual leader that rightly quoted that “Happiness is not something
readymade. It comes from our own actions." One must remember that vigilance begins
with you,let us all together create a united India.Anti corruptionalso starts from you,so let
us create Vigilant India, ProsperousIndia.
