Preventive Vigilance as a tool of Good Governance

Every year we are observing the vigilance awareness week from October 31 to 6 th

November. The true meaning of “Vigilance” can be best described by the 3Es : EEE:

“Everyone’s Everyday business in Every sphere of their Life”. Yes, this description is

true to its mean. The Vigilance awareness week is the time when we rededicate

ourselves to renew our commitment to the cause of creating conditions to ensure that

public services are rendered with utmost honesty, sincerity and efficiency.

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam had rightly said that "If a country is to be corruption free and

become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members

who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher."

“Prevention is better than cure”. I don’t think there is anybody who doesn’t know this

age old proverb passed on from generations. We are now giving much more stress on

preventive vigilance rather than punitive vigilance.

Vigilance is considered to be a managerial function and needs to be given utmost

importance in managing an organisation. It is required to detect the irregularities before

it is carried out, analyze and find out the reasons of such irregularities to curb

malpractices and corrective action are taken as per laid down guidelines to plug the

detected loopholes in the system. To remain Vigilant is the right of every individual. But

then, any Vigilant Act should always be result oriented. It is best to have a well-defined

goal oriented act that should be beneficial to a majority of the stakeholders.

Vigilance is not something external. It should be accepted as an essential part of

management. Vigilance connotes watchfulness. It is not the purpose of vigilance to wait

for lapses to be committed and then try to conduct post mortem. What is more important

than punitive vigilance is preventive vigilance. In short, management should be

interested in preventive vigilance measures. If adequate attention is paid to preventive

vigilance side, many vigilance cases will not arise.

Vigilance has to be looked upon as one of the essential components of management.

Like Finance, HR, Technical; it also plays an important role in building the organisation.

It is believed that if the vigilance set up is effective in an organization, it will certainly

ensure the functioning of the other segment in an efficient way. Although, like a bitter

pill, the work of Vigilance Department is not liked by dishonest officer; for the health of

the organization, the bitter pill has to be administered, which will taste sweet in the long

run and will ensure the good health of the organization.

A handful of officers posted in the vigilance department alone cannot achieve the same.

However I have strong belief that, by opening the proactive vigilance eyes of every

individual of the organisation; the same can be made possible. I hope that the initiatives

of the Vigilance Department will be useful in sensitizing all concerned and reinforcing

the principles of Transparency,Impartiality and adherence to rules.

Considering the vigilance function is an integral function for good governance, being in

Vigilance department; we ensure all kinds of support to the management in all types of

constructive approach for the good governance, where FAT content will go like :

F(Fairness-100%) A (Accountability-100%) T (Transparency-100%). It is righty said that

“Transparency is the Ornament of the beauty of the Good Governance”

Apart from the obvious damages that we cause to society through bribery and

corruption, it has a divine angle too from religion point of view. Every religious book, be

it Geeta or Koran or any other, all tell us to shun corruption in any form. It states that

every action we do on earth during our life has its ramification after death. Therefore, for

achieving a peaceful life during one’s lifespan or even after death, it is needed that we

prevent corruption and save our society.

The fight against corruption can only be successful when public awareness is coupled

with anti-corruption efforts. The primary objective of creating public awareness is to

sensitize the public about the consequences of corruption and to educate the people

about the improvements needed to create a corruption free society.

Dalai Lama – a spiritual leader that rightly quoted that “Happiness is not something

readymade. It comes from our own actions." One must remember that vigilance begins

with you,let us all together create a united India.Anti corruptionalso starts from you,so let

us create Vigilant India, ProsperousIndia.

