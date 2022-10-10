Power Lifting team leaves for Nationals

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 10: Under the banner of All J&K UT Power Lifting Association, 16-member team today left for participation in the

Senior National and Master Classic Power Lifting Championship (Men and Women) to be held at Chandrapur from October 12

to October 16.

As per a handout issued by the Association, the teams were selected on the basis of performance in the J&K

Power Lifting Championship. The team are accompanied by Ajay Sharma (National Refree).

THE TEAMS:

WOMEN: Diksha Kapoor, Puneet Kour, Sakshi Koul and Amita Devi.

MEN: Aditya Sharma, Jagdev Singh, Shabir Ahmed Bhan, Ubaid Hafiz, Amandeep Basan, Vikramdeep, Dr Sairab Alam Bhatt,

Vickramjeet Singh, Shalinder Charak, Raman Gupta, Parveen Kumar and Umesh Raina.