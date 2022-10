Postponement of holiday on account of Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

In partial modification of Government Order No.1337-

JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 read with Government order No.1338-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, the holiday o n account

of “Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi” shall now be observed on 9″ October 2022 (Sunday) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday) in the

nion territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

By Order of the Government of Jammu& Kashmir.

