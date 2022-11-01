Pollution affects Beauty

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN
The rising air Pollution has become a buzzword nowadays and is affecting the normal functioning of life due to toxic air and a heavy
blanket of smog. Airborne pollutants on human skin can contribute to skin aging, atopic dermatitis, skin discoloration, eczema,
psoriasis, and acne and can be absorbed through the skin into the body, causing a wide range of diseases. While pollution takes a
toll on the environment and health but it also affects natural beauty very adversely. Pollution breaks down collagen and oxidizes the
lipid layer in the skin, which impairs skin barrier function. Smog particles result in dehydration, sensitivity, uneven skin tone,
dullness, acne, and premature aging.
Highly toxic air containing smoke, soot, acid, and other pollutants severely affects the skin by draining away skin moisture which
leads to allergies and pigmentation spots on the forehead and cheeks on dry and rough skin.
The toxic haze hanging in the sky cause uneven skin tone, accelerated ageing , wrinkles, and black spot on the face
Among the other organs of the body, the skin is also one of the first to bear the brunt of air pollutants, which not only attack the
skin’s surface but also lead to an accumulation of toxins. In fact, they are potent skin irritants. There are both long and short-term
effects of pollutants. Chemical pollutants cause oxidation damage and this can lead to the manifestation of premature ageing
signs on the skin, like wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dark patches, spots, etc. Chemical pollutants also disrupt the normal balance of
the skin and scalp, leading to problems like dryness, sensitivity, rashes, acne, irritation or allergic reactions, dandruff, and related
conditions. They also make the skin and hair dull, lacking vitality. All of us who live and work in urban areas need protective beauty
care, whether we are housewives or working women. Of course, for working women, the job may involve traveling long distances
to work. The skin is thus more exposed to the pollutants in the air.
Cleansing of the skin assumes more importance in order to get rid of the impurities and pollutants that are deposited on the skin.
If you have dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. Deep clean the skin at night, neutralize it with antioxidants and create a barrier
with sunscreen. Include antioxidants in your diet and skincare regime. Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C, E, and limonene which lower
the risk of cancer and protect your skin from damage. Avoid cleansers containing Sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth
sulphates or denatured alcohols as they dry out the skin and can damage our skin barrier over time.
Use skincare rich in antioxidants. Pamper your skin with sheet masks or hydrating overnight masks to repair the damage.
For oily skin, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. For oily skin, also use a facial scrub after cleansing. Look out for
products with ingredients like sandalwood, eucalyptus, mint, neem, tulsi, aloe vera, etc., when you buy cleansers. The anti-toxic
and tonic properties of such ingredients have helped in clearing the skin congestion and eruptions that result from exposure to
chemical pollutants. Aloe vera, for example, is also a powerful moisturizer and an anti-oxidant. So are ingredients like apricot kernel
oil, carrot seed, wheatgerm oil, etc. the skin needs to be protected. If the skin is prone to eruptive conditions like acne, pimples, or
rash, it should be protected with specialized creams that not only protect but also reduce oiliness and deal with the problem.
After cleansing, wipe the skin with a rose-based skin tonic or rose water, to complete the cleansing process and refresh the skin.
Soak cotton wool in chilled rose water and tone the skin with it, patting briskly. It also improves blood circulation to the skin’s
surface and adds a glow. Green tea also makes a good skin toner. If there is a rash or eruptions, add a little rose water to the
sandalwood paste and apply it to the face. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.
Anti-pollution cosmetics help to provide protection and reduce the damage caused by environmental effects. These are basically
“cover creams” that form a barrier between the skin and pollutants. sandalwood protective cream is very useful to protect the skin
from environmental effects. It forms a transparent protective cover. Sandalwood soothes the skin and protects it from irritative
reactions and eruptive conditions. It suits all skin types and increases the skin’s moisture retention ability too.
The hair also needs frequent washing if one regularly travels long distances for their work. Pollutants also collect on the scalp.
Shampoo, hair rinses, serums, and conditioners help to restore normal balance if they contain ingredients like amla, Brahmi,
Triphala, bhringaraj, and henna. They also coat the hair and form a protective cover. Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey
with one egg. Massage the mixture lightly into the scalp. Leave on for half an hour and then wash the hair. Rinse well with water.
Or, give the hair hot oil therapy. Heat pure coconut oil and apply it to the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the
water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This
helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave the oil on overnight and wash your hair the next day.
The impurities and pollutants can also affect the eyes, causing burning or redness. The eyes should be washed with plain water
several times. Soak cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and use them over the eyes as eye pads. Lie down and relax for fifteen
minutes. This really helps to remove fatigue and brightens the eyes.
If one is also exposed to cold weather, poor diet, a lack of sleep, or simply stress, as many of us are. In the presence of any of
these factors along with pollution, the quality of the skin can become further diminished.
To brighten the skin and even skin tone, I recommend products containing Vitamin C to be used in conjunction with richer
creams. Deeply moisturizing creams can truly help repair and hydrate the skin.
Use an air purifier with a humidifier at home and the workplace to lessen the effects of pollution. Humidifiers make the air
breathable and maintain the room’s humidity.
Eat your greens, Vitamin C rich foods, jaggery and drink loads of fluids rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants can neutralize the
effects of pollutants. Lemon, orange, amla, green vegetables, grapefruit, tomatoes and potatoes are some examples of Vitamin C
rich foods.
My advice is while rely on healthy eating, drinking water, and regular exercise to keep your skin healthy. Making the right
choices about our skincare regimen is an equally or even more important part of a successful beauty routine.
It’s a rough deal for your skin, but there are plenty of ways to care for it in the face of pollution.
The author is international fame beauty expert and is popular as herbal queen of India