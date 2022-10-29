Police organises Handball event at Udhampur

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Oct 29: Udhampur Police organised day-long Handball event on ‘Commemoration Day’ at Mini Stadium, here involving two top

clubs of the district.

In the entertaining game, Kargil Handball Club defeated Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Handball Club to bag the title trophy. The

event was part of the Police Flag Day programme of the Udhampur District Police.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Inspector General (Udhampur-Reasi range) of J&K Police, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary in the

presence of district police chief, Dr Vinod Kumar; District (DYSS) Officer, Sawarn Singh; Anwaar Ul Haq (Additional SP Udhampur); Dr

Bhisham Dubey (SDPO Ramnagar) and SHO PS Udhampur.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Suleman Choudhary laid emphasis on channelizing the energies of the youth in a positive way. He

termed sports as most appropriate mean of engaging the youth in constructive activities.

The effort of the Police to encourage sports culture and provide healthy avenues to the youth was highly appreciated by the general public of

District Udhampur.

Later, chief guest and other senior police officers felicitated the teams for making the event memorable.