POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY Two Bravehearts of J&K Police

Martyr Ct. Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh

The Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu & Kashmir addressed a public rally at Baramulla and

thereafter changed his route and went all the way to the border town of Uri to meet the family of Martyr Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh. The

Hon’ble Home Minister also laid a wreath on the grave of the said Martyr. The Hon’ble Home Minister saluted Mudasir’s family for being

a great source of inspiration for the J&K Police force in particular and the youth of Kashmir in general. He praised their patriotic spirit

and courage for openly denouncing terrorism and for celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice.

Martyr Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh son of a retired JKP Sub Inspector Shri Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh hailing from Uri area of District

Baramulla was born in 1990. He was appointed as SPO in Jammu and Kashmir Police in the year 2016 and later was absorbed as a

police constable for his extraordinary services.

On May 25, 2022 acting on a generic information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla, multiple nakas were established at

many places including near Shrakwara-Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri area. The braveheart was part of the team of valiant undercover

operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 52 RR of the Indian Army which intercepted the terrorists heading for targeting Amarnath

Yatra. The naka party was noticed by a group of terrorists travelling in a silver colour Santro car, who started firing indiscriminately upon

the naka party leading to a chance encounter. The terrorists fire was effectively retaliated and in the fierce gunfight, 03 foreign terrorists

belonging to proscribed terror outfit JeM were gunned down. Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition and

IEDs was recovered from the site of encounter.

In the encounter the braveheart Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh received critical gunshot injuries. He was immediately shifted to nearby

hospital where he attained martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that the said group of terrorists was active since long time in lower

reaches of Baba Reshi forest areas and were being tracked.

Martyr Mudasir is survived by his father Shri Maqsood Sheikh, mother Smt Shameema Begum, two sisters, and three brothers. He

was the eldest of all the siblings. The departmental and locals friends of Mudasir described him as a brave and fearless person. They

said that he was always available for his relatives and friends in any adversity. For his helping nature, Mudasir was known as ‘Bindas

Bhai’ among the locals, relatives, and friends.

Hon’ble Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha visited the family soon after his death, besides senior officers of the Police and the

administration. Hardly a week before his killing during a gunfight, Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh had felicitated him for

the good work and his team for busting the terror module involved in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla

Jammu & Kashmir Police shall always remember the valiant warrior who fought to protect our motherland and sacrificed his life in

action.