Police Commemoration Day-2022 Mahoj Sinha pays rich tributes to Martyrs of J&K Police

Lauds JKP for courage, dedication & selfless service

Srinagar, Oct 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar.

Sinha laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial and paid homage to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

“I pay my tributes to the memory of all police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We are forever indebted to our security forces for their selfless service to the nation. Their sacrifice and service to the nation would always be remembered”, said the Lt Governor.

Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces are a symbol of courage, dedication and selfless service. They have always exhibited high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances to provide safe and secure environment to citizens, the Lt Governor observed.

Police Commemoration Day is also an occasion to remember the brave hearts of police forces who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation on snow clad mountains of Ladakh. I salute the 1604 brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland, said the Lt Governor.

There is a need to immortalize stories of service and dedication to the nation. ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Srinagar will serve as a symbol of our martyrs’ valour and sacrifice and I am confident the stories of their courage will inspire every citizen, he added.

Paying his respect to the families of all the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice, the Lt Governor observed that there can be no greater service than the service of the family of the brave hearts.

Necessary steps have been taken to secure the livelihood, education and other benefits to Martyrs’ families to enable them to lead a dignified life, the Lt Governor added.

I want to assure the people that each teardrop of families will be avenged. We will pay a befitting tribute to our martyrs by striking the last nail in the coffin of terrorism, said the Lt Governor.

Violence has no place in civilized society. However, there are a few elements trying to justify despicable acts because of their self interest. Action will be taken against such people as per the law of the land, the Lt Governor said.

He emphasized on evolving strategies for effective monitoring and quick response in fighting conventional as well as modern threats, intensifying crackdown on narco-terror networks and incorporating innovative technology into the police system.

The Lt Governor lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Security Force, Army and Disaster Response Force for doing commendable job in maintaining law and order, traffic management, anti-terror operations, providing relief to the people and saving lives during unfortunate natural calamities.

SJM. Gillani, ADGP J&K Armed Police read the names of brave hearts of Police who attained martyrdom during the year fighting crime and ensuring safety of the nation.

In the memory of martyred Policemen, a Roll of Honour was presented by various contingents. The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the Martyrs.