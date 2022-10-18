PNB unveils Four Digital Banking Units

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Following Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the Union budget speech for 2022-23 about the

establishment of 75 DBUs in 75 districts of the country in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of our country’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit

Mahotsav) to ensure that digital banking benefits reach every part of the country, Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, unveiled

four Digital Banking Units (DBUs) on Sunday in Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Bongaigaon (Assam), Gomati (Tripura), Aizawl (Mizoram) districts. Hon’ble

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across 75 districts to the nation via video conferencing on Sunday.

Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance Smt Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shri Shaktikanta Das were among those present on

the occasion with others.

Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, State Ministers, Member of Parliaments, Bank Senior Executives and beneficiaries were connected via video

conferencing. Hon’ble Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Dr. Virendra Kumar and PNB Executive Director Shri Kalyan Kumar were

present at PNB Digital Banking Unit in Jhansi. Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Cabinet Minister of AYUSH Shri

Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble MLA from Bongaigaon Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury and PNB Executive Director Shri Vijay Dube were present at PNB

Digital Banking Unit in Bongaigaon.

Hon’ble Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Transport & Tourism Minister of Tripura Shri Pranajit Singha Roy and PNB General Manager Shri Sunil

Agarwal along with PNB Agartala Circle Head Shri Anand Kumar were present at PNB Digital Banking Unit in Gomati. Hon’ble Member of Parliament from

Mizoram Shri C Lalrosanga and PNB General Manager Shri Shio Shankar Singh along with PNB Imphal Circle Head Shri Manish Debbarma inaugurated

PNB Digital Banking Unit in Aizawl.

A Digital Banking Unit (DBU) is a specialized fixed-point business unit / hub offering select digital infrastructure for delivering and servicing banking

products & services digitally. At DBUs, banking products and services such as account opening, cash withdrawal & deposit, digital loans, balance

enquiry, fund transfer, passbook printing, FD/ RD, among others will be offered to customers in two zones – Self Service Zone (which will be open 24×7)

and Digital Assistance Zone (where bank officials will guide customers for digital transactions).

These zones will enable customers to have convenient access and enhanced digital experience of banking products and services in a cost

efficient, paperless, secured, and connected environment with most services being available at any time, all year round. Additionally, the DBUs will

promote Digital Financial Literacy in the districts by educating customers on digital transactions and cyber security as well as provide assistance and

resolve customer complaints in real time.