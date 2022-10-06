PNB organizes Kavi Sammelan and Official Language Function

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, organized an official language function on the occasion of

Hindi month. The program was presided over by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO)

of the bank. On this occasion, Executive Directors of the Bank, Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dubey and Kalyan Kumar along with the Chief

General Managers and General Managers were present. The winners of the Lala Lajpat Rai Rajbhasha Shield competition were

felicitated by MD & CEO and Executive Directors of the Bank. During this, kavya-sandhya was also organized. The event was graced

by renowned poet Padma Shri Surendra Sharma and Poetess Dr. Sita Sagar. Surendra Sharma made the audience laugh with his

comic poems as well as delivered social messages with his witty and satirical compositions and Poetess Dr. Sita Sagar enthralled

the audience by embellishing literary expressions with her soulful poems. In his address, the MD & CEO of the bank expressed

happiness and heartily congratulated all the staff members on receiving two ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ awards- ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ first prize to

Delhi Bank Narakas and ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ second prize to Punjab National Bank from the Department of Official Language, Ministry

of Home Affairs, Government of India, and while sharing their experiences and ideas, he encouraged all the staff members to

achieve new dimensions in the implementation of official language with same zeal & hard work in future also. Bank’s Executive

Director Shri Sanjay Kumar motivated all staff members to do their daily routine work in Hindi and administered the Official Language

Pledge to all the staff members. Smt. Manisha Sharma, Assistant General Manager-Rajbhasha highlighted major achievements of

the Bank in the field of Hindi. Finally, the program ended with the vote of thanks by Shri Debarchan Sahoo, General Manager –

Official Language.