New Delhi, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.
“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.
Home Latest News PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
clear sky
28.7 ° C
28.7 °
28.7 °
49%
3.1kmh
0%
Mon
25 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
clear sky
24.9 ° C
24.9 °
24.9 °
24%
0.6kmh
0%
Mon
21 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
16%
1.6kmh
0%
Mon
10 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °