PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.
“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

