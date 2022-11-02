PM chairs meeting in Morbi to review situation

Morbi, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting

in Morbi to review situation in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed more

than 140 lives.

The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families

and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

PM said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will

identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the

inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

Those present at the meeting were CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, MoS Home Shri Harsh

Sanghavi, Minister in the Gujarat Government Shri Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of

Gujarat, State DGP, local Collector, SP, Inspector General of Police, MLAs and MPs and

other officials.

Earlier, upon reaching Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge mishap. He

went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those

involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude.

PM Modi, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations

at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital.

At least 141 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving

treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed

on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.