Peoples’ Conference to hold Party’s presidential election

Srinagar, Oct 18: For the first time in its 44-year-old history, Peoples Conference is holding election for the post of its president.

In a bid to strengthen internal democracy within the party and adhere to the guidelines laid by the Election Commission of India for internal democratic regulation of political parties, the party formed in 1978 is going to hold election for the post of president.

According to an order issued by the incumbent PC President Sajad Gani Lone, an Election Authority has been constituted to finalise and conduct elections for the post of President.

“The election authority comprises Syed Basharat Bukhari as Chairman and Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Mohammad Ashraf Mir as the members,” a party spokesman told.

He said the election authority will subsequently finalize the calendar of election in accordance with the party constitution.

Founded in 1978 by assassinated Abdul Gani Lone, late Molvi Ifitikar Hussain Ansari and others, PC was part of J&K’s electoral politics till 1987.

In the 1983 elections, it was the second-highest vote-getter among regional parties after National Conference.’

Jamaat-e-Islamia, a politico-religious group, which was banned by the Government of India in 2009, was the third highest vote-getter among regional parties.

Peoples Conference returned to electoral politics in 2009 when Sajad Gani Lone contested parliament elections from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 elections, PC won two seats and since then the party has been revived and strengthened by Sajad Gani Lone.