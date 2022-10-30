People of Jammu and Kashmir always prioritised transparency, says PM Modi at Rozgar Mela at J&K

JAMMU, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take J&K to new heights: PM Modi in his address at J&K Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

The youth who are joining government services today also have to make transparency their priority. We have worked towards increasing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, says PM Modi.In the last 8 years, govt has taken many steps to encourage employment opportunities. In the first phase of Rozgar Mela program, over 10 lakh appointment letters are to be handed in in the coming few months by the central govt: PM Modi addresses J&K Rozgar Mela via conferencing

I have been told that since 2019 till now almost 30,000 govt posts have been filled in Jammu & Kashmir, out of which almost 20,000 jobs have been given in the last 1-1.5 years: PM Modi addresses J&K Rozgar Mela via conferencing.This decade of the 21st century is the most important decade in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. I’m happy that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state. The way infrastructure is being developed in Jammu & Kashmir, connectivity is being enhanced, it has strengthened the tourism industry in J&K: PM Modi in his address at J&K Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.