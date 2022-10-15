PDP leader Hanjura’s son joins Azad-led DAP

Srinagar, Oct 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura's son, Advocate
Muzaffar Nabi has joined Democratic Azad Party (DAP).
Advocate Muzaffar joined the party in Srinagar in
presence of senior politician and DAP chief Ghulam Nabi
Azad.
Muzaffar told that his ideological differences with PDP
compelled him to join DAP.
“I don't have any rift with PDP or my family, but ideological
differences compelled me to join DAP. I believe that only
Azad Sahab has the capability to fill the present political
vacuum in Jammu and Kashmiri,” he said.
Earlier, Mir Javaid, brother of former law minister and
senior National Conference (NC) leader Mir Saifullah
joined DAP.
