PDP leader Hanjura’s son joins Azad-led DAP

Srinagar, Oct 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura's son, Advocate

Muzaffar Nabi has joined Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

Advocate Muzaffar joined the party in Srinagar in

presence of senior politician and DAP chief Ghulam Nabi

Azad.

Muzaffar told that his ideological differences with PDP

compelled him to join DAP.

“I don't have any rift with PDP or my family, but ideological

differences compelled me to join DAP. I believe that only

Azad Sahab has the capability to fill the present political

vacuum in Jammu and Kashmiri,” he said.

Earlier, Mir Javaid, brother of former law minister and

senior National Conference (NC) leader Mir Saifullah

joined DAP.