Pawar takes stock of healthcare facilities available in Reasi during Public Outreach Programme

REASI, OCTOBER 14: As part of public outreach programme launched by the Central Government for the Union Territory of J&K, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar today took stock of different healthcare facilities available in district Reasi.

During the outreach program, Dr. Bharati inspected District Hospital Reasi and stressed on institutional deliveries and Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme benefits for the common masses. During the inspection, Director Health, Dr. Saleem-ul-Rehman gave a detailed Power Point Presentation of various facilities available at District Hospital and other health institutions of the district, the health indicators, details of the OPDs, IPDs, status of the major operations conducted, details of the benefits provided under Ayushman Bharat and status of oxygen generation plants in the district.The Minister also inspected Blood Bank, New Emergency Room, ICU, C.T Scan, Dialysis Centre and Audiometry Room and interacted with staff members and patients.

While interacting the patient showed satisfication owing to various health benefits launched by the GOI under visionary leadership of PM Modi.

After the inspection, the Minister also inaugurated an exhibition of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Trust at District Auditorium Complex.

The Minister also inspected various stalls setup by different departments related to the schemes/services provided by the departments. The Minister later distributed small commercial vehicles under ‘Mumkin Scheme’, a tractor, some agricultural implements and tricycles were also distributed to the specially abled persons.During interaction, the Minister said that government is committed to develop J&K UT and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard which are yielding tangible results.

The Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of different schemes. She emphasized upon the officers to make sincere and dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society.

Later on, Bharati Pawar interacted with the District Development Council and took a review meeting with the officers of various departments of District Reasi.

Chairman District Development Council Saraf Singh Nag, Vice Chairman, Sajra Qadir, District Development Commissioner Reasi Babila Rakhwal, ADDC Jyoti Salathia, ADC Abdul Star, CPO Sunita Kanchan, besides other district officers and a large number of prominent citizens from different Panchayats were present in the programme.