Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 8: India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Saturday claimed his 25th world title after outclassing compatriot Sourav

Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships here on Saturday.

Advani manoeuvred his cue like a magician’s wand as he entertained the spectators who showed up in large numbers.

In the first frame, Advani made his intentions clear that this title was his from word go. He opened the proceedings without any delay to secure the

first frame with a 149 break while his opponent, who is still seeking his maiden IBSF World title, had yet to score a point in the 150-up format.

The best-of-seven summit clash saw Advani compete fiercely to ensure he completed a billiards National-Asian-World golden trifecta in the

same calendar year for a record fifth time.

The second frame went Advani’s way after Kothari failed to capitalise with the limited chances given to him by his worthy opponent. With the

help of a 77 break, Advani was halfway home with a 2-0 lead.