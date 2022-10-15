Pallanwala boys, Trikuta girls lift Jammu Volleyball titles

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 15: Border Line Club Pallanwala boys and Trikuta Club (Seniors) girls bagged the title trophies in the 34th Jammu District

Volleyball Championship which was organised by District Volleyball Association at MA Stadium, here today.

In the finals, Border Line Club defeated Allaha Volleyball Club 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-17). In the girls title clash, Trikuta Club

Seniors outplayed their Junior team 3-2 (23-25,23-25,25-15,25-10,15-10) in a well contested game. In total, 16 teams participated in

this event, including six in girls section.

Commanding Officer (CO) of IRP 18 Battalion, Kulbir Singh was the chief guest, who underlined the importance of sports in making the

country healthy while giving away title trophies and other individual prizes. He lauded the working of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK)

under the guidance of patron in chief, Raj Daluja. To encourage the teams, Raj Daluja gave cash prizes of Rs 5000 each to the winner

teams and Rs 2000 each to those runners-up teams. The emphasis during the championship was laid down prominently on ‘My Youth My

Pride’ programme of the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

Among Others present were Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Gill, Kuldeep Magotra (CEO), V K Magotra (general secretary), Romesh

Sharma (treasurer), HS Gill (vice president), Mohd Tariq (joint secretary), Akbar Ali (office secretary), Rajeev Dogra and Naresh

Kumar (both coaches).

The finals officiated by the technical penal including Amarjeet Singh, Amit Sharma, Bhawna Sharma, Anil Kumar and

Neha Bhagat.

