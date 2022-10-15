PAGD to meet tomorrow at Abdullah’s residence

Voter registration likely to come up for discussion

Srinagar, Oct 14: The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar

Declaration (PAGD) is meeting here on Saturday to

discuss different issues including the ongoing registration

of voters in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources in the PAGD told that constituents of the

conglomerate are meeting tomorrow morning at Farooq

Abdullah’s Gupkar residence to discuss the future course

of action on different issues confronting J&K.

“The issue of registration of voters is expected to come up

in the meeting,” they said, adding that leaders from NC,

Peoples Democratic Party, CPI(M) and Awami National

Conference would participate in the meeting.

The registration of voters in Jammu & Kashmir has been

mired in controversy after then chief electoral officer

Hirdesh Kumar said that 20-25 lakh would be added

during the exercise.

Earlier this week, the J&K government withdrew a circular

issued by DC Jammu authorizing Revenue officials to

issue residence certificates to those living in the district for

more than one year after political parties slammed the

directive.

Opposition parties in Jammu & Kashmir have also set- up

a committee comprising senior leaders of different parties

to chalk out future strategy regarding the inclusion of non-

locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K.

While National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi has

been appointed as its convener, Raman Bhalla, Sheikh

Abdul Rehman, Rattan Lal Gupta, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr.

Mehboob Beg, A S Reen, Gulchain Singh Charak,

Chowdhary Lal Singh, Manish Sawhney, Hari Singh, G.M

Mizrab, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and I D Khujuria are its

members.