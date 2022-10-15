PAGD to meet tomorrow at Abdullah’s residence

Voter registration likely to come up for discussion
Srinagar, Oct 14: The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar
Declaration (PAGD) is meeting here on Saturday to
discuss different issues including the ongoing registration
of voters in Jammu & Kashmir.
Sources in the PAGD told that constituents of the
conglomerate are meeting tomorrow morning at Farooq
Abdullah’s Gupkar residence to discuss the future course
of action on different issues confronting J&K.
“The issue of registration of voters is expected to come up
in the meeting,” they said, adding that leaders from NC,
Peoples Democratic Party, CPI(M) and Awami National
Conference would participate in the meeting.
The registration of voters in Jammu & Kashmir has been
mired in controversy after then chief electoral officer
Hirdesh Kumar said that 20-25 lakh would be added
during the exercise.
Earlier this week, the J&K government withdrew a circular
issued by DC Jammu authorizing Revenue officials to
issue residence certificates to those living in the district for
more than one year after political parties slammed the
directive.
Opposition parties in Jammu & Kashmir have also set- up
a committee comprising senior leaders of different parties
to chalk out future strategy regarding the inclusion of non-
locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K.
While National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi has
been appointed as its convener, Raman Bhalla, Sheikh
Abdul Rehman, Rattan Lal Gupta, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr.
Mehboob Beg, A S Reen, Gulchain Singh Charak,
Chowdhary Lal Singh, Manish Sawhney, Hari Singh, G.M
Mizrab, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and I D Khujuria are its
members.