Open category gold for Nikhil in Samba Chess meet

NL Correspondent

Samba, Oct 12: Nikhil Kumar bagged the gold while Raghunandan and Iklavya secured silver and bronze medal respectively in the open category of

District Samba Chess Championship held at Shishu Niketan School, here in support with J&K Chess Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports

Council.

Chief patron of Samba District Chess Association, Jangbir Singh was chief guest, who declared open the event. More than 70 players in boys and

girls categories participated in the event. In this day-long event, the Sub Junior gold went to Abhimanyu Slathia. Kundan Lal and Arun Singh won silver

and bronze respectively in this age group. Gold in women’s group won by Siya Sambyal while Anshika Rajput bagged silver and Damini Sambyal

secured bronze.