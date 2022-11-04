On NC’s going solo in polls, PDP says PAGD not formed for polls

Srinagar, Nov 03: With National Conference dropping enough hints of going solo in assembly polls, Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has not been formed for contesting elections.

PDP general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said that it is not clear whether NC will contest the polls alone.

“PAGD has not been formed for contesting elections. It has come up for a greater cause,” he said, adding that a final decision about fighting elections jointly or separately can be taken only after elections are announced.

National Conference has dropped enough hints that it would not have an alliance with other constituents of the PAGD. If NC decides against any electoral alliance with the constituents of PAGD, it would be a serious setback to PDP, whose key faces have deserted the party after 2018.

As many as 18 out of 28 MLAs elected on PDP ticket in the last assembly election have quit the party in the past three years.

PDP is banking on PAGD for its revival. It managed to win 27 seats in DDC polls in 2020 due to an electoral alliance with other constituents of PAGD.

The PDP leader if NC decides against electoral alliance, it wouldn’t impact the cause of PAGD.

On Wednesday, National Conference appointed constituency incharges for 46 out of 47 assembly segments of Kashmir, indicating that the party wouldn’t any electoral arrangement with NC, CPI(M)and other constituents of PAGD.