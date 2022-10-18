Omar exhorts party functionaries to intensify public outreach

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today presided over a meeting of the Party’s provincial committee, Kashmir province at the Party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

The meeting was marked by threadbare discussion on challenges faced by the Party and the future course of action. The members also gave a detailed appraisal of the underway political activities in their respective constituencies. Among other issues, the members also raised various other issues of public importance as well.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Party’s general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Peerzada Gh Ahmed Shah, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Sharief ud Din Shariq, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, State spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir and provincial vice presidents–Ahsan Pardesi and Syed Tauqeer Ahmed and others.

In his address, Omar Abdullah reiterated that the Party has and will always work towards protecting and cherishing the political legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. “Being the owners of that illuminating legacy, our party functionaries, workers and grass root level cadre has a greater responsibility in shouldering the worries of people and airing their issues at appropriate forums,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments of party functionaries, he said the situation on ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir is contrary to the claims of the incumbent administration. “Here our party cadre has an added responsibility to reach out to the people and lent voice to voiceless,” he added.