OIC meddles in India’s affairs again: What really is hurting this Islamic Cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has once again poked its

nose into India's internal affairs. It has once again reiterated its solidarity with the people of

Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement was issued on October 27, the day India observed Infantry Day to

commemorate the landing of the Indian Army at Srinagar airport in 1947. The OIC urged

India to halt and reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 with regard to the abrogation of

Article 370.

The OIC has been off late commenting on internal matters of India. Be it Jammu and

Kashmir or the hijab row, the OIC has been quick to pass comments.

The OIC has been interfering in India's affairs for long now. India enhanced ties with Saudi

Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following which Pakistan turned to Turkey to drum up

anti-India narratives.

Turkey, according to an Intelligence Bureau report, has adopted a three-pronged approach

against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out

scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to

influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was

launched in September last year by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as

well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first

open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as

QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics

and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from

its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource

MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that

not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE

and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has

shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift

focus to Turkey, the official also said.