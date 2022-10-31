Observance of Ekta Diwas & Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 at NMDC Ltd Hyderabad

By Shrimi Choudhary

Hyderabad, 31 Oct 2022: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Shri Vallabhbhai Patel and as per the

directives of Central Vigilance Commission, observance of Ekta Diwas and inaugural of Vigilance Awareness Week –

2022(VAW-2022) was observed in NMDC on 31st October 2022. The VAW-2022 would be observed from 31.10.2022 to

06.11.2022 on the theme “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”.

On the Inaugural day of VAW-2022, Integrity Pledge was administered by B Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC Ltd. to the

employees at its Head Office, Hyderabad. He also read out the message of Hon’ble President on observance of Vigilance

Awareness Week 2022. Whereas, B Sahoo, Executive Director(PC) read out the message of Hon’ble Vice President, AK

Padhi, Executive Director(Commercial) read out the message of Hon’ble Prime Minister & M. Jaypal Reddy, Executive

Director (RP) read out the messages of Hon’ble Central Vigilance Commission, respectively, on observance of VAW-2022.

The pledge administering ceremony was also held across all the Projects/R&D & Regional Offices(ROs) of NMDC Ltd.

located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand & New Delhi which enabled

another five thousand employees posted over there to take the Integrity Pledge simultaneously, duly following health

precautions suggested due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Various activities including individual & inter-departmental competitions and sensitization programmes have been

planned for the employees, school children, security & other outsourced personnel, vendors, suppliers & other stakeholders

during the Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 at NMDC which will culminate on 05.11.2022 with Valedictory Function &

distribution of Prizes to the winners of various competitions.

On the inaugural day of VAW 2022 a marathon/ Run for Unity was organized at CK Naidu, Cricket Stadium for NMDC

employees & school children. Chief Guest, NMDC’s Chief Vigilance Officer Shri B. Vishwanath, IRSS flagged off the Unity

Run. In the afternoon, a lecture on the theme of VAW 2022 was arranged at NMDC H.O building wherein the eminent

personality & Keynote speaker AS Rajan, IPS Director SVP, National Police Academy Hyderabad delivered his lecture. S.

Rajan shared his experiences on combating corruption.

On this occasion, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Our Vigilance Department has been proactive in bringing out various

measures to improve consistency in decision-making and facilitating transparency. NMDC is institutionalizing integrity in its

system and as public servants, we must continue to ensure intolerance towards corruption.”