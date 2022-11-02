OBCs take out Adhikar Tiranga Yatra for 27 percent reservation

JAMMU, Nov 1: Seeking implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations in Jammu Kashmir Union Territory, three-day OBC Adhikar Tiranga Yatra began today from All J&K Kashyap Rajput Sabha Moti Bazar Jammu.

Raising slogans and carrying flags, the procession passed through Purani Mandi, City Chowk, Upper Gumat Bazar, Below Gumat, Press Club, Bikram Chowk, Sanjay Nagar, Digiana, Sikilghir Kulian, Hakkal village, Nandwal-Khundwale, Rambagh-Sudechak, Phalan-Mandall, Parladhpur and Govind Pura for night stay at Sohanjana.

The procession was led by Kasturi Lal Basotra, Chairman All J&K OBC Mahasabha; Bansi Lal Choudhary, convener OBC Mahasabha; Faquir Chand Satia, President All India Backward Classes Federation; Mohan Lal Pawar, General Secretary OBC Mahasabha; Rajinder Kumar Sikka, President Sain Samaj; Murari Lal Balgotra, President All J&K Kashyap Rajput Sabha; Ashok Kumar Basotra, Senior Advocate JK-UT High Court; Madhu Kumari, chief Ladies wing, Mohd Shabir Ahmed Salaria, President Dhobi Welfare Central Committee; Bushan Vishwkarma, Rakesh Kumar Dhiman, Sunny Kumar Mehra, Gurpreet Dogra, Youth president, JK-UT Kashyap Rajput Sabha, Bodh Raj Dogra, Raj Kumar Sodi, Adtiya Dogra and Vikas Mehra.

Sony Prajapati, senior comrade of OBC Samaj of Digina Unit, detailed during the procession that the JK-UT OBC’s having population of 42 percent have been kept away since long time from their representation in Panchyati Raj Institutions & Urban Local Bodies despite Constitutional provisions under Article 243D-6 and 243T-6 which have already been implemented in rest of the country.

Kavi Raj, senior comrade of OBC Phalian-Mandal unit alleged that PM Modi has failed to fulfill his commitments made at Moulana Azad stadium Jammu & Hiranagar in 2014.

Bushan Vishwkarma said that the OBCs reject the report of Justice G D Sharma headed Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was working against the Mandal Commission and had no OBC member. He demanded that instead of extending its period, a new Chairman should be appointed from Justices of OBC community.

Kuldeep Pandey from Phalian-Mandal unit said the JK-UT Government implemented 10 percent EWS reservation for upper castes within 10 days without constituting any commission and without calculating their population whereas for 27 percent reservation for JK-UT OBCs, delaying tactics are being adopted.

The others, who spoke during the procession on Tuesday, included Rakesh Kumar Verma, Sony Prajapati, Sunny Kumar Dogra, Sunny Dogra, Raj Kumar Sodi and Ashok Kumar of Mandaal.