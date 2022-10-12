NSDL acquires 5.6% stake in ONDC

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: India’s leading Depository National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has acquired 5.6% stake in Open Network for Digital

Commerce (ONDC) i.e. 10,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 100 each. NSDL invested an amount of Rs.10 Crore in ONDC under the private placement

route.

NSDL commands more than 89% of the market share in terms of custody value viz. 4 Trillion US $. NSDL demat account holders are serviced

through the Depository Participants from 58000 service centres.

NSDL’s investors are present in 99.2% of pincodes in India and spread across 189 countries. ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce Ministry

to create an open public digital infrastructure.

Experts believe, ONDC is primed to do what NSDL has demonstrated in the securities market, reach out to the common man at the grassroot

level through technology. “This strategic deal will further strengthen the digital ecosystem to take digital e-commerce to the people of India”.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL “We are glad to have NSDL as a stakeholder which would be of strategic benefit considering

their experience in reach and technology“ commented T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, who was part of the core NSDL Depository team in the initial

days.