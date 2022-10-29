No corrupt person or institution will be spared Be smart, formulate 'common technology' to check crime, improve policing: PM Modi to states

New Delhi: In a stern warning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no person or institution

indulging in corruption will be spared. In his message on the Vigilance Awareness Week, which

begins from October 31, Modi also said corruption not only deprives the common citizen of rights but

also hinders the progress of the country besides affecting its collective power.

The Central Vigilance Commission is observing the awareness week till November 6 and the theme is

"Corruption free India for a developed nation". Citing a saying in Sanskrit, the prime minister said that

it is necessary to attack the circumstances due to which corruption flourishes. In these eight years,

the country is moving ahead by adopting the policy of zero-tolerance against corruption, where the

message is clear that no person or institution who indulges in corruption will be spared, Modi said in

his message in Hindi dated October 27.

In this way an atmosphere of trust has been created in the country in which every honest person feels

proud of themselves today, he said, adding that to root out corruption, the whole process and the

whole system are being made transparent. The system is being strengthened through technology and

reforms so that not only today, but also in the future there is no scope for corruption at any level and

the interest of citizens is protected, the prime minister said. Modi said that it is the duty of all in

building a grand and developed India in the journey of the next 25 years of the country's

independence.

This is an opportunity to accelerate efforts in building a strong and self-reliant India, he said."I am sure

that the Vigilance Awareness Week will strengthen our resolve for nation building by promoting

honesty, integrity and transparency in life," the prime minister said. President Droupadi Murmu and

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have also shared their message on the awareness week."The fight

against corruption is the collective duty and responsibility of all the citizens of this great nation. The

ideals of transparency and integrity are an integral part of our tradition and culture," Murmu said.

She said that a corruption free lndia is the vision shared by all as the country progresses towards a

new and developed India."We need to reiterate the ideals of integrity and accountability and strive

towards embracing the values that have guided us in our journey so far," the president said. Vice

President Dhankhar said that transparency, fairness and accountability are essential values for the

efficient functioning of public administration. It is the responsibility of the all citizens of the country to

come together in the efforts to ensure integrity in governance, he said.

"This year, the Central Vigilance Commission has also undertaken a three-month campaign on

preventive vigilance measures. I hope to see all citizens and stake holders collectively participate in

large numbers in the fight against corruption," Dhankhar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on

Friday insisted on having a police technology mission that will enable all states to have the best

common technology and mutual cooperation for crime prevention. Addressing a gathering of home

ministers of states to deliberate on issues of internal security — 'Chintan Shivir' — here, he said while

ensuring the best technology the states should avoid any budgetary constraints that may come in the

way of adoption of technological advancements.

The prime minister said the criminal world has globalised and stressed that "we need to be ten steps

ahead" of them (criminals).The prime minister pointed out that crime is no longer localised and

instances of interstate, international crimes are going up."That is why mutual cooperation between

state agencies and between central and state agencies is becoming crucial," Modi said. He said

whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the

government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace."The law and

order system can be improved with the help of smart technology," the prime minister said.

He said 5G technology, along with its benefits, brings the need for a heightened alert."With the help of

5G, the performance of facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology,

drone and CCTV related technology, are going to improve manifolds," Modi said. But, the pace we

move forward to, the world that is into committing crime has also been globalised and they have also

become interstate, he said."They have also become forward in technology, meaning we need to be

ten steps ahead of them," the prime minister said.

He requested the chief ministers and home ministers to seriously assess the need for technology,

going beyond the constraints of the budget as this technology will percolate the confidence of security

among common citizens."We need to make our law and order system smart… My request is that

please don't weigh technology with budget (constraints)," Modi said in his address. The prime minister

mentioned the police technology mission of the central government and stressed the need for a

common platform as differing technologies of different states do not talk to each other."Many states

are working on it (technological upgrades) in their own capabilities. But what has come to the fore is

that our technologies do not talk to each other and that is why our energy gets wasted," Modi said. He

asked the states to "think with a big heart" about a common platform. "We should have a pan India

outlook, all our best practices should be interoperable and should have a common link," Modi said.