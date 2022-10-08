NMDC celebrates ‘Ayurveda for Senior Citizens’

Hyderabad, 8 October 2022: Navratna PSE NMDC in association with Santhigiri, the renowned spiritual

center, celebrated the benefits of India’s age-old tradition of Ayurveda at its Head Office in Hyderabad

on Friday.

Participating in the Government's ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ initiative from October 3-9, 2022, NMDC

invited Swami Pranavashudhan Jnana Thapaswi from Santhigiri to address NMDC employees. The

interactive session was followed by a health camp for senior citizens.

The Ministry of Ayush has declared the period from 2022 to 2047 as Ayurveda ka Amritkaal. NMDC has

always put employee well-being at the Centre of its operations, reflected in our patronage of Fit India,

Hyderabad Marathon, Yoga and in Friday’s ‘Ayurveda for Senior Citizens’.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami ji said, “The recent health crisis has highlighted the importance of a

balanced lifestyle and diet for a healthy and productive life. This wisdom is at the core of the Indian

System of Medicine practiced through generations and increasingly recognized for its deep knowledge

of nature and the human body – consisting in Ayurveda of five elements. If Health is Wealth, Ayurveda is

a treasure and it is our responsibility to tell this to the world”.