Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 90,319 crore in market valuation; RIL leads pack

Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 30: Nine of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 90,318.74 crore in market valuation last week amid a

positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 652.7 points or 1.10 per cent.

Markets had a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079. Stock

markets were closed on Wednesday for ‘Diwali Balipratipada’.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market valuation, including Tata Consultancy Services

(TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 36,566.82 crore to reach Rs 17,08,932.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 11,195.61 crore to Rs 8,12,378.52 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation jumped Rs 10,792.67 crore to Rs 4,54,404.76 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 8,879.98 crore to Rs

5,09,372.21 crore.

TCS added Rs 8,617.06 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,57,339.65 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged Rs 8,214.27 crore to Rs 4,36,240.27 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 5,259.92 crore to Rs

6,36,476.13 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 568.37 crore to Rs 6,32,832.76 crore and that of ITC Rs 224.04 crore to Rs 4,28,677.66 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 30,509.44 crore to stand at Rs 5,93,318.79 crore. Reliance

Industries remained the most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank,

Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Airtel, HDFC and ITC.