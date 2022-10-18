New land laws serving as cushion for development across J&K

Srinagar, October 17:

The new land laws introduced in Jammu and Kashmir replaced

some outdated, regressive, intrinsically contradictory land laws with a set

of modern, progressive, and people-friendly provisions. The historic

initiative of the government is revamping agriculture and allied sectors

besides ensuring holistic development of all sectors.

Nearly one year after abrogation of Article 370, a temporary

provision in the Constitution, the Centre abolished 7-decade old “Big

Land Estates Abolition Act 1950,” under which the erstwhile princely

state witnessed the redistribution of land to end Zamindari system.

In October 2020, the Centre notified the Union Territory of Jammu

and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order,

enabling a host of new changes to the erstwhile state.

The implementation of the new law opened up Jammu and

Kashmir to the world as it provided that anyone who wanted to buy non-

agricultural land in J&K didn’t require a permanent resident certificate.

The Union Home Ministry also notified the Real Estate (Regulation

and Development) Act, 2016, paving the way for the acquisition of land

in J&K by all Indian citizens. Prior to the implementation of this Act, the

Article 35-A of J&K Constitution, which was scrapped on August 5, 2019,

placed prohibitions on the sale of land to those who were non-state

subjects.

Notably, after the new land reforms were introduced and

implemented, the J&K Government organized the first-ever real estate

summit in Jammu in December 2021 in which 39 Memorandum of

Understanding worth Rs 18,300 crore were signed with the country’s

real estate investors for the development of housing and commercial

projects in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha also held consultations with top

officials and team from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’

Associations of India (CREDAI) including the members of its elected

council, president and vice-presidents, office-bearers of Economic

Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) and town planning

consultants to chalk out the modalities for the second Real Estate

Summit to be held in Srinagar.

The land reforms and the digitisation of land records in Jammu and

Kashmir have proven to be major steps towards systematic growth of

urban and rural areas in J&K.

The aim of the Government is to create robust urban infrastructure,

and improve the system of public service delivery for quality living.

Experts are studying the model of other cities to create affordable,

inclusive, ecologically sustainable housing equipped with the best

essential basic services for a common man.

The efforts are on to transform the landscape of real estate across

‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ and the people are supporting each and

every move of the government to transform the Himalayan region, which

remained deprived of progress and prosperity due to Article 370

remaining in vogue for 70-years.

Jammu and Kashmir Government also assured protections and

safeguards for the land rights after the introduction of new land laws in

the Union Territory.

The new land laws will not only afford protection to over 90% of the

land in J&K from being alienated but will also help revamp the

agriculture sector, foster rapid industrialization, aid economic growth and

create jobs in J&K.

The designation of land for industrial purposes will open up greater

employment avenues for the youth who have always yearned for the

industrial revolution in J&K so that they can get better employment

opportunities.