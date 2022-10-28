Nehru's 5 Blunders on Kashmir that Kiren Rijiju says India is still paying For

In a stinging post, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju listed and shared details of Nehru's five

blunders that he made during the accession of Kashmir.

Union Law and Justice minister Kiren Rijiju wrote a scathing piece on Republicworld.com on

Thursday, October 27, 2022, that he says marks the 75th anniversary of former Prime

Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's grievous mistakes in integrating Kashmir for which "India and

Indians are paying in blood for 75 years".

Nehru's five blunders:

 Delayed and almost derailed J&K’s Accession

 Considering accession to be “provisional”

 Internationalization of issues in Jammu and Kashmir

 Nehru’s insistence on plebiscite

 Birth of Article 370

Delayed and almost derailed J&K’s accession: In an address in the Lok Sabha on July 24,

1952, Nehru stated that Maharaja Hari Singh of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir had

approached India in July 1947. But Nehru told Parliament that "Kashmir is a special case and

it would not be right or proper to try to rush things there". Kashmir was deliberately made a

unique case where the ruler was willing to accede but the central government hesitated to

finalize the accession, Rijiju said.

He further stated, "Even if the Maharaja and his Government then wanted to accede to India,

we would like something much more, that is, popular approval".

Considering accession to be "provisional": The Law Minister, in his piece, stated that

Nehru created the myth that Jammu and Kashmir's accession was conditional and provisional

and deliberately decided to make it a "special case".

The Instrument of Accession (IoA) signed by Maharaja was identical to the document signed

by rulers of all other Princely states, which became part of India. There is no legal ground for

J&K’s accession to be special or provisional.

Rijiju opined that "Nehru was less concerned with integrating Kashmir in India and more

with installing his ‘friend’ Sheikh Abdullah as PM of Kashmir."

Internationalization of issues in Jammu and Kashmir: Nehru Decided to approach UNSC

on Kashmir under Article 35 of the UN Charter. Nehru moved UN under the Article 35

which deals with disputed land despite Maharaja signing an instrument of accession with

India. Instead, he should have approached under Article 51 which would have highlighted

Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territory.

Insistence on plebiscite: Contrary to a popular myth, the United Nations Commission for

India and Pakistan's (UNCIP's) suggestion on conducting a plebiscite isn’t binding on India.

The UNCIP itself has accepted this. On August 13, 1948, the UNCIP passed a resolution with

three parts which were supposed to be completed sequentially i.e ceasefire, true agreement,

and withdrawal of Pakistani troops and plebiscite,

A ceasefire between India and Pakistan was undertaken on January 1, 1949. However,

Islamabad failed to its troops appropriately which meant Part III was not binding. Despite the

UNCIP’s clear position on this matter that plebiscite resolution is infructuous, a historical

myth has been propagated that India has been bound to conduct a plebiscite.

Birth of Article 370: The fifth Nehvurian blunder was the Birth of Article 370. The

provision of integration and promise of concessions led to Article 306A (which later became

Article 370). Several drafts of Article 306A were prepared after multiple rounds of exchange

between N Gopalaswami Ayyangar and Sheikh Abdullah. TIn a discussion on Article 370 in

the Constituent Assembly, Maulana Hasrat Mohani, a Muslim representative from United

Provinces, questioned the extension of special concessions to J&K and termed it

discriminatory.