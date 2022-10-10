My Youth My Pride: Tug of war pulls crowds in Reasi, Jammu

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 10: An Athletics meet was today organized in Sports Stadium Kathua under the aegis of My Youth My Pride imitative.

More than 85 athletes were part of the event where competitions in the 100m, 200m and 400m race were held. The meet also

included shot-put competition for U14, U18, senior women and men categories.

Dr. Shashi Sukhdev Singh, former handball player and a national medalist, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vijay

Kotwal was guest of honor. Both the guests shared their experience and motivated the athletes to work hard towards realization of

their dreams whether in sports, academics or any other fields.

A horde of spectators was also present on the occasion throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Subash Stadium Udhampur came alive with Kabaddi matches organized under the banner of My Youth My Pride

initiative of the Sports Council.

Sixty players drawn into different teams competed with each other. Dr. Vinod Kumar, SSP Udhampur, presided over the function

as the chief guest, while Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed, ACR was guest of honour on the occasion.

The event was supervised by Naveen Sharma, Manager Subash Stadium Udhampur along with Vikas Dogra Judo Coach,

Ricky and Kumar Football coach.

Meanwhile, a Gatka event was also organized in Subash Stadium Udhampur. Around 60 players along with 10 officials were

part of the event. Rajinder Digra, District Information Officer Udhampur presided over the function as chief guest while as S.

Nardeep Singh Gurudwara Prabandkh Committee Udhampur was guest of honour. S. Ravinder Singh, General Secretary Gatka

Association was also present.

Avtar Singh and Jaswinder Singh officiated the bouts.

Likewise, Kabaddi and Kho Kho matches were organized in Mini Stadium of border district Rajouri. Players comprising boys and

girls from different clubs of the district participated in the event.

A large number of spectators also witnessed the matches.

Sunil Singh Sambyal, DYSSO Rajouri, along with Chief Education Officer Rajouri were the special guests on the occasion.

Both the guests had brief interaction with the participants and shared some motivational tips with the participants.

In the district Reasi, Tug of War competition for U17 and U19 categories attracted a lot of crowd. More than seven hundred

spectators were present at the venue to root for their teams.

Dr. Sushma Mawa, Principal Government Higher Secondary School Reasi was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Mawa

applauded the Sports Council for reaching out to athletes under My Youth, My Pride flagship programme.