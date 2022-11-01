My Youth My Pride Sports Council reaches out to more youth under special sports initiative in Samba and Kathua

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 1: To reach out to maximum number of players in the UT of J&K, a number of sports competitions were

organised today in the Jammu division under the My Youth My Pride initiative.

A Fencing and Badminton tournament concluded at Indoor Stadium Billawar in district Kathua.

Omakant Basotra, President Municipal Committee, Billawar was the chief guest on the occasion. He encouraged

the participants and spectators to take part in the games in their daily routine and stay away from drugs and other

anti-social activities. He also stressed on girls to participate in sports and enhance their physical capacity to excel in

sports. Thanking the Sports Council for organising sports and awareness programmes as well as involving youth in

such programmes, the chief guest said such endeavours help youth in realising their potential.

Suminder Pal, officiated the Fencing matches.

Among other events, a badminton tournament was organised at Indoor Stadium Billawar where matches in different

age groups for both genders were organised.

The athletes emerging as winners in both games were felicitated by the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Samba district hosted the Pencak Silat event today and matches in different age categories were

organised.

Principal, Rich Harvest Hr. Sec. School, Bari Brahmana, Samba was the chief guest on the occasion, who

lauded the efforts of the Sports Council for organising such events under the leadership of Secretary Sports

Council, Nuzhat Gull.

S. P. Singh Manager, M. A. Stadium, Jammu was the coordinator of this event and he was assisted by Arshi Nad

Senior Judo Coach, Gurcharan Singh Athletic Coach, Manjeet Singh Korfball mentor, Asad Sharma TT Mentor besides

other ground staff posted in the district. The matches were officiated by Ajay, the international Pencak Silat player.

A two-day long fencing championship was also organized under My Youth My Pride and concluded at Indoor

Multipurpose Sports Hall at Mari, Reasi yesterday.

As many as sixty fencers drawn from different clubs, schools and colleges are participating in under 14, 17, 19 and

Senior Age Groups. On the concluding day, three events were played in Under 17 Epee Boys, Senior Sabre and Epee

Girls in which outstanding fencers were awarded medals.