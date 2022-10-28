My Youth My Pride: Sports Council organizes special talent hunt programme at GGHSS Chanapora Srinagar

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 28: J&K Sports Council embarking on a mission to extend the reach of sports activities to far-off areas of the

J&K has now added a new vertical to the program, tapping the talent in school.

In one of its first kind, a two-day special talent hunt programme commenced in Government Girls Higher Secondary School

(GGHSS) Chanapora Srinagar today.

On day one, more than five hundred students from different schools under the cluster of GHSS Chanapora along with

students from the host school participated in day-long selection trials at the premises.

The selection trials were conducted by the Sports Council coach duo of Syed Shafqat Shafi and Shabir Ahmad in Judo and

Yoga respectively.

The students had registered themselves for the selection trials well in advance with the physical education wing of the

school.

The selection trails in the disciplines of Judo and Yoga held today shall follow with trials in Football, Cricket, and Pencak Silat

tomorrow.